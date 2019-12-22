Uzbekistan set to hold parliamentary elections lacking opposition

Polls have just opened in Uzbekistan, where there have been key human rights developments since its last elections in 2016.

That includes people with criminal convictions being allowed to vote and a minimum number of female candidates.

But despite those moves, the five registered parties still have to operate within strict rules laid out by the government.

Al Jazeera’s Hoda Abdel-Hamid reports from the capital Tashkent.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#Uzbekistan #UzbekistanParliamentaryElection2019 #AlJazeeraEnglish