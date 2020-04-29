-
Venezuela appoints alleged drug trafficker as new oil minister
Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro has appointed an alleged drug trafficker as the country’s new oil minister.
Tareck El Aissami was indicted in the United States last month, over allegations he violated sanctions and received payments for facilitating drug shipments. Charges he denies.
The Trump Administration has offered a reward of up to $10m for information leading to his arrest.
Meanwhile, the drop in oil prices, and additional sanctions from the White House, are making life harder for Venezuelans.
Al Jazeera’s Lucia Newman reports.
