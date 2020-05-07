Venezuela broadcasts video of captured US mercenary

Venezuelan state television has broadcast video of captured US citizen Luke Denman it says is one of two US mercenaries, captured after an alleged plot against President Nicolas Maduro.

In the video Denman says he was instructed to seize control of Caracas’s airport and bring in a plane to fly to the United States.

The US government denies being involved.

Al Jazeera’s Teresa Bo reports.

