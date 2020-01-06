Venezuela: Chaos erupts as Guaido barred from entering National Assembly

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Dissident opposition legislator Luis Parra was sworn-in as the new speaker of Venezuela’s National Assembly in Caracas on Sunday, after rival Juan Guaido was prevented from entering the building and joining a special session of the Congress.

Footage shows National Guard blocking Guaido and his supporters as they attempted to enter the legislative palace with chaos erupting at the Assembly later.

The swearing-in ceremony was attended by members of the National Constituent Assembly led by Nicolas Maduro government but soon declared ‘invalid’ by Guaido. The opposition leader’s allies rallied at the office of El Nacional newspaper, where they re-elected Guaido as Venezuela’s parliament speaker. Former member of pro-Guaido ‘Primero Justicia’ (Justice First) party, Parra was expelled over corruption allegations last December.

Guaido declared himself interim president a year ago, challenging President Nicolas Maduro’s rule and his contested re-election.

