Venezuela charges two ex-US soldiers with ‘terrorism, conspiracy’

More details are emerging of a failed coup attempt in Venezuela.

Two former United States servicemen are yet to appear in court, charged with attempting to overthrow the government.

They are among 31 people accused of treason and other crimes.

Al Jazeera’s Lucia Newman reports.

