Venezuela dollarisation: Use of American dollars increasing

Venezuela’s bolivar is now the world’s most devalued currency.

Although its embattled populist government is banned from using US dollars, Venezuelans themselves are increasingly turning to it.

Al Jazeera’s Lucia Newman reports from Caracas.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#Venezuela #VenezuelaCrisis #AljazeeraEnglish