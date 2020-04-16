Venezuela: Fuel shortages cause long queues despite coronavirus lockdown

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

As the country’s fuel shortage situation worsened, motorcycles and cars formed a long queue by a gas station in Caracas on Wednesday, despite the nationwide quarantine imposed on March 17.

Gas was distributed to workers from sectors who have priority amid the pandemic, such as health, food, transport and public services.

“I am present today to supply gasoline, in a national contingency measure that is being carried out by the revolutionary government of President Nicolas Maduro to supply cars and motorcycles,” said a motorized worker. “The measure has been restricted because we are facing a global pandemic and not so much crowding on the street is required. It is a preventive measure amid COVID-19.”

According to data compiled by John Hopkins University, Venezuela has nearly 200 reported cases of coronavirus and nine deaths.

