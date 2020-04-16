-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Venezuela: Fuel shortages cause long queues despite coronavirus lockdown
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
As the country’s fuel shortage situation worsened, motorcycles and cars formed a long queue by a gas station in Caracas on Wednesday, despite the nationwide quarantine imposed on March 17.
Gas was distributed to workers from sectors who have priority amid the pandemic, such as health, food, transport and public services.
“I am present today to supply gasoline, in a national contingency measure that is being carried out by the revolutionary government of President Nicolas Maduro to supply cars and motorcycles,” said a motorized worker. “The measure has been restricted because we are facing a global pandemic and not so much crowding on the street is required. It is a preventive measure amid COVID-19.”
According to data compiled by John Hopkins University, Venezuela has nearly 200 reported cases of coronavirus and nine deaths.
Video ID: 20200416-011
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200416-011
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly