Venezuela gas shortage makes quarantine unavoidable | DW News
Venezuela has the largest oil reserves in the world, so it comes as a surprise to some that gasoline has been in short supply there for years. Without fuel it could be easier to keep to coronavirus lockdown regulations, but at what cost? The shortage has now reached unsustainable levels, and is hitting the capital Caracas in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
