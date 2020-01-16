Venezuela government backers block legislative meeting

Venezuela’s opposition leader Juan Guaido says he will continue trying to convene parliament after armed groups on motorcycles prevented members from entering the building.

The violent confrontation marked the second time this month that deputies have been barred from the chamber.

It houses the only branch of government that remains beyond the control of President Nicolas Maduro.

Maduro has been trying to isolate Guaido a year after he declared himself interim president.

Al Jazeera’s Lucia Newman reports from Caracas.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#AlJazeeraEnglish #Venezuela #JuanGuaido