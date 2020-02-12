-
Venezuela: Guaido meets supporters on return from international tour
Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido arrived on Tuesday at the Plaza Bolivar, in eastern Caracas, to address a group of citizens and parliamentarians opposed to the government of President Nicolas Maduro who were waiting for him at a rally on his return to Venezuela, after being on an international tour for several weeks.
Guaido complained that he was attacked upon his arrival at the Maiquetia Simon Bolivar International Airport.
“Today irregular groups acted, with the complicit look of state security agencies, which have become repressive organs of the dictatorship,” said Guaido.
The opposition leader called Maduro a “coward” and said he had been defeated “a long time ago.”
Guaido began his international tour on January 19, and held meetings with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and French President Emmanuel Macron, among other top European authorities.
He then traveled to the United States where he met with President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.
