Venezuela: Guaido reclaims National Assembly after struggling with security forces

Following an intense standoff with the National Guard outside the Venezuelan National Assembly, opposition leader Juan Guaido regained access to the premises in Caracas on Tuesday.

This came a day after the opposition leader was denied access to the National Assembly where he was later replaced by dissident opposition legislator Luis Parra.

Parra and other pro-Maduro legislators reportedly took refuge inside a neighbouring building as Guaido and opposition parliamentarians reclaimed the National Assembly where Guaido was re-elected as the head of the assembly.

