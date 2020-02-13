Venezuela: Guaido says there will be “increased diplomatic pressure” against Maduro

A group of deputies responded to the request of Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido and held a session of the National Assembly in Bolivar Square, eastern Caracas.

Guaido spoke to the press assuring that there would be “increased diplomatic pressure, increased pressure on human rights violators, and financial criminals of the Maduro dictatorship”.

The opposition leader also rejected the acts of violence that occurred during his arrival to the country on Tuesday, describing the events as a “brutal, savage aggression yesterday against journalists, members of the press, and deputies”, and added that “none of this is going to stop us or has stopped us at any time”.

Guaido returned to Venezuela after an international tour that began on 19 January, during which he held meetings with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, French President Emmanuel Macron and other senior European authorities. Then he travelled to the United States where he met with President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Video ID: 20200212 058

Video on Demand: http://www.ruptly.tv

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly