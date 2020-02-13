-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Venezuela: Guaido says there will be “increased diplomatic pressure” against Maduro
A group of deputies responded to the request of Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido and held a session of the National Assembly in Bolivar Square, eastern Caracas.
Guaido spoke to the press assuring that there would be “increased diplomatic pressure, increased pressure on human rights violators, and financial criminals of the Maduro dictatorship”.
The opposition leader also rejected the acts of violence that occurred during his arrival to the country on Tuesday, describing the events as a “brutal, savage aggression yesterday against journalists, members of the press, and deputies”, and added that “none of this is going to stop us or has stopped us at any time”.
Guaido returned to Venezuela after an international tour that began on 19 January, during which he held meetings with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, French President Emmanuel Macron and other senior European authorities. Then he travelled to the United States where he met with President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Video ID: 20200212 058
Video on Demand: http://www.ruptly.tv
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly