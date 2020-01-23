Venezuela has ‘world’s highest murder rate’

A non-government organisation says Venezuela has the world’s highest murder rate – many of them extrajudicial killings by police.

And an elite special forces unit is accused of being given the freedom to terrorise communities.

Al Jazeera’s Lucia Newman reports from the capital Caracas.

