Venezuela: Health workers protest over supply shortages at Caracas children’s hospital

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Doctors and health workers protested outside a Caracas children’s hospital on Thursday, as they condemned shortages of medical supplies and funding, as part of demonstrations called on March 10 by opposition leader Juan Guaido.

The Jose Manuel de los Rios Children’s Hospital, located in the centre of the Venezuelan capital, receives patients from all over the country. Its workers denounced government neglect and a lack of funding that they say have left the hospital on the brink of collapse.

President of the National Society of Paediatrics Huniades Uribina explained the problems facing patients and health workers.

“The hospital is in very poor condition and is in fact open thanks to the magic of its workers. There is no water here, there is no soap, there are no medicines, not enough medical supplies, out of seven operating rooms only two work,” he stated.

Nurse Thais Montilla also described the poor conditions they work with. “We do not have medicines, there are no medical supplies, the supply of medicines is very, very small, there is no water, we do not have food for the patients,” she pointed out.

The health workers protest was watched over by a strong police presence. A march called by Guaido ended with clashes between his supporters and riot police in the Venezuelan capital on Tuesday.

Video ID: 20200312-040

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200312-040

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly