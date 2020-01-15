Venezuela: Hundreds of pro-Maduro protesters take to the streets

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Hundreds of pro-government protesters showed their support for Venezuelan President Maduro in Caracas on Tuesday.

Maduro presented the 2019 account report at the Federal Legislative Palace gardens, to where the protesters marched, and where US-backed opposition leader Juan Guaido was sworn in again as National Assembly speaker following a tense stand-off outside the parliament building.

Footage shows protesters marching with Venezuelan flags and dancing, whilst others joined on motorbikes.

