Venezuela: Iranian oil tanker docks at El Palito refinery in defiance of US sanctions

Iranian oil tanker ‘Fortune Bushehr’ docked at El Palito refinery, some 120 km west of Caracas, on Monday.

The tanker was greeted by Minister of Petroleum Tareck El-Aissami who said: “Thanks to the government and people of Iran, President Rohani, to Ayatollah and all the authorities who have expressed themselves firmly, courageously by guaranteeing and continuing to advance in energy cooperation agreements that have existed for a long time between Iran and Venezuela.”

‘Fortune Bushehr’ is the first of five Iranian tankers to deliver gasoline to Venezuela. The second vessel, ‘Forest’, is reported to have entered the country’s territorial waters.

