Venezuela: Maduro blames Guaido for sanctions against Conviasa airline

Hundreds marched through the streets of Caracas to protest sanctions imposed by the US government against state-owned Venezuelan airline Conviasa, on Monday.

Footage shows airline workers marching through the Venezuelan capital before gathering outside Miraflores Palace, where President Nicolas Maduro addressed the crowd.

“We are going to seek international justice with a lawsuit against the government of Donald Trump, I have ordered it and I ask for all the support of national public opinion,” said Maduro.

The Venezuelan president also blamed opposition leader Juan Guaidó for the sanctions imposed on Conviasa, saying “we have to point the finger at the person responsible for these sanctions: His name is Juan Guaido, he is the directly responsible, who sought these sanctions”.

On Friday, the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) of the US Treasury Department imposed a set of sanctions against the airline.

