Venezuela: Maduro meets with Turkish FM Cavusoglu in Caracas

MANDATORY CREDIT: Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela Ministry of Popular Power for Foreign Affairs (Ministerio del Poder Popular para Relaciones Exteriores)

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in a show of support to the South American government in Caracas on Tuesday.

According to Maduro, the officials discussed “cooperation, support and coordinated actions between Turkey and Venezuela,” including a promise from the Turkish side to build a hospital in the Caribbean country.

Maduro can also be seen accepting an invitation by Cavusoglu to visit Turkey.

“Turkey will always be with Venezuela and the people of Venezuela, not only in the times of the pandemic,” said Mevlut Cavusoglu, who paid a visit to the Miraflores Palace four days after a phone call between Turkish President Recep Erdogan and the Venezuelan President.

