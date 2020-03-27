-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Venezuela: Maduro rejects “narco-terrorism” charges, calls Trump a “racist cowboy”
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Mandatory Credit: VTV
President of Venezuela Nicolas Maduro slammed criminal charges brought against him by the U.S. Department of Justice on Thursday.
In a televised message, in which Maduro was accompanied by high government officials, the Venezuelan president rejected the drug trafficking charges against him.
“If there is anything I have cultivated, it is honesty, purpose, morality, the combative ethics of a revolutionary. If there is anything we have done, it is to fight the economic, political and all kinds of mafias in this country and we will continue to fight them,” Maduro said.
The Venezuelan president also called his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump “miserable” and a “racist, supremacist cowboy.”
Maduro dismissed charges that he is an alleged ally of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) in sending drugs to the United States.
“We built the Peace Accords together with Colombia, together with the FARC and the Government of Colombia, publicly recognized in all official documents by the United Nations, by the UN Security Council,” Maduro said.
Earlier, U.S. Attorney General William Barr announced that the Department of Justice would be filing drug trafficking charges against Maduro. The charges against the Venezuelan president include “conspiracy to commit narco-terrorism, conspiracy to import hundreds of tons of cocaine into the United States, and related weapons offences.”
The State Department has offered a $15 million (13.6 m euros) reward for Maduro’s capture.
Video ID: 20200327-003
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200327-003
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly