Venezuela: Military and Chavez supporters celebrate anniversary of 1992 uprising
Hundreds of Venezuelan soldiers and supporters of former President Hugo Chavez took to the streets of Caracas on Wednesday to commemorate the 28th anniversary of the 1992 civic-military uprising led by Chavez against President Carlos Andres Perez.
Footage shows soldiers alongside Chavistas supporters making their way from Plaza O’Leary towards Cuartel de la Montana (Mountain Barracks), where Chavez’ remains rest, before paying tribute to the former president and to the soldiers who took part in the uprising.
Current President Nicolas Maduro reportedly participated in the march as well.
On February 4 1992, the Revolutionary Bolivarian Movement-200 created and led by Colonel-Lieutenant Hugo Chavez, attempted a coup d’etat against the Democratic Action government of Carlos Perez, following a general discomfort with Perez’ neoliberal policies influenced by the International Monetary Fund.
