Venezuela: Military controls access to Caracas due to coronavirus outbreak

The Venezuelan government set up military controls at the entrances to Caracas on Monday to try to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus. Footage shows a military checkpoint at Hoyo de la Puerta. According to reports, most had to turn back, as only vehicles carrying food and medical supplies, and people with medical emergencies or travelling to Maiquetía International Airport can access the Caracas. Venezuela declared a health emergency on March 12, when no cases of coronavirus had yet been reported in the country. A day later, Vice President Delcy Rodriguez announced that two people had tested positive. So far, COVID-19 cases in Venezuela have increased to 17.

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Video ID: 20200316 057

Video on Demand: http://www.ruptly.tv

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly