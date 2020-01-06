Share
0 0 0 0

Venezuela National Assembly vote is ‘a new step in the deterioration of the crisis’ says EU

49 mins ago

Juan Guaido blocked from Venezuela National Assembly vote | #TheCube …
READ MORE : https://www.euronews.com/2020/01/06/venezuela-national-assembly-vote-is-a-new-step-in-the-deterioration-of-the-crisis-says-eu

Subscribe to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews?sub_confirmation=1

Watch our LIVE here: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews/live

Leave a Comment