Venezuela opposition leader Guaido takes new oath amid standoff

Venezuela’s opposition leader Juan Guaido has again been sworn in as the head of the opposition-controlled National Assembly amid a showdown for control of the parliament after his former opposition ally Luis Parra was sworn in as the rival congressional chief.

Guaido has called for a new wave of protests against the government of President Nicolas Maduro.

Al Jazeera’s Lucia Newman reports from Caracas.

