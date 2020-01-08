Share
Venezuela opposition leader Guaido takes new oath amid standoff

45 mins ago

Venezuela’s opposition leader Juan Guaido has again been sworn in as the head of the opposition-controlled National Assembly amid a showdown for control of the parliament after his former opposition ally Luis Parra was sworn in as the rival congressional chief.
Guaido has called for a new wave of protests against the government of President Nicolas Maduro.
Al Jazeera’s Lucia Newman reports from Caracas.

