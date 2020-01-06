Venezuela: Opposition leader Juan Guaido ousted by Maduro’s Socialists? | DW News

Opposition leader Juan Guaido and rival lawmaker Luis Parra both say they won votes to head Venezuela’s National Assembly. Parra claimed victory after a vote in parliament among lawmakers from President Nicolas Maduro’s Socialist Party and defectors from the opposition. But Guaido and fellow opposition legislators were physically barred from entering the session. A majority of lawmakers later held an emergency meeting at a nearby newspaper office, where they say they lawfully elected Guaido. The opposition is describing Parra’s election as a “parliamentary coup.”

