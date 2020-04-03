Venezuela opposition leader’s associates arrested

Venezuela’s opposition leader has refused to appear before prosecutors on charges of attempting a coup.

Five of Juan Guaido’s associates have been detained by secret police in what is seen as an attempt to intimidate the opposition.

Analysts say the arrests are in response to US pressure on Nicolas Maduro’s government.

Al Jazeera’s Lucia Newman reports.

