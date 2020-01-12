Venezuela political crisis: Support for Guaido slips

Venezuela’s opposition leader, Juan Guaido, is trying to re-ignite his campaign to remove President Nicolas Maduro.

A year after he declared himself interim president of Venezuela – and was recognized by a number of countries – his effort seems to have lost momentum.

Al Jazeera’s Lucia Newman reports from Caracas, Venezuela.

