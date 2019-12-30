Venezuela refugee crisis: Collapsed economy causes many to flee

Millions of Venezuelans have left their country since 2013 as its economy crashed, with schools and hospitals unable to provide basic services.

They fled to neighbouring countries such as Peru, which has given residency to nearly 70,000 Venezuelans.

Some of them are highly qualified, but most are forced to take up menial jobs.

Al Jazeera’s Mariana Sanchez reports from Lima, Peru

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#Venezuela #VenezualaRefugeeCrisis #AljazeeraEnglish