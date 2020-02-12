Venezuela: Scuffles erupt in Caracas airport as Guaido returns from tour in Europe and US

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido arrived at the Maiquetia Simon Bolivar International Airport in Caracas on Tuesday, after an international tour that included visits to the United States and several European capitals.

Footage shows Guaido at the international airport in the midst of a chaotic scene as supporters, detractors, reporters and air terminal officials scuffled. Once outside, some opponents of the opposition leader throw objects at the car that was transporting him to the Venezuelan capital.

Guaido began his international tour on January 19, and he held meetings with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, French President Emmanuel Macron among other top European authorities.

He then traveled to the United States where he met with President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

