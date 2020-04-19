Venezuelan migrants at risk of COVID-19

One of the few jobs not affected by the pandemic lockdown in Latin America is courier work.

In Colombia, it has become particularly popular among Venezuelan migrants who are desperate to make a living, even if it means putting their health at risk.

Al Jazeera’s Alessandro Rampietti reports from Bogota, Colombia.

