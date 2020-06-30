Venezuelan President orders EU ambassador to leave country within 72 hours

Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro has ordered the European Union’s Ambassador to the country to leave within 72 hours.

The ultimatum comes after the EU imposed sanctions on several members of the embattled leader’s inner circle. In a speech on state television, Maduro attacked the EU for the financial penalties it is placing on members of his government, and even offered to help find a flight for the bloc’s ambassador given coronavirus has grounded most air travel from the country.

