Venezuela’s Guaido blocked from Congress in crucial vote

Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro government says it has sworn in a new president of the National Assembly, as troops blocked opposition leader Juan Guaido from getting into the building.

Guaido had been expected to be re-elected as the president of the National Assembly because the opposition controls the legislative body.

But opposition leaders re-elected Guaido to the position of the National Assembly head in a separate vote.

Al Jazeera’s Lucia Newman reports from Caracas.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#VenezuelaCrisis #Guaido #NicolasMaduro