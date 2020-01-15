Venezuela’s Maduro gives State of the Union address

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has called upon ” world organisations to come and see how the people of Venezuela chose their National Assembly this year” as he delivered his annual State of the Union speech after a year marred by both political and economic crises.

Al Jazeera’s Lucia Newman reports from Caracas on his vision for the year ahead and whether the country’s deep political divisions can be overcome.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#AlJazeeraEnglish #Maduro #Venezuela