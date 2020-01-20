Share
0 0 0 0

Venezuela’s opposition leader Guaido to meet EU’s Borrell in Brussels

2 hours ago

The EU and many other governments recognize opposition leader Juan Guaido as Venezuela’s interim president. They say Nicolas Maduro wasn’t legitimately re-elected last year.…
READ MORE : https://www.euronews.com/2020/01/20/venezuela-s-opposition-leader-guaido-to-meet-eu-s-borrell-in-brussels

Subscribe to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews?sub_confirmation=1

Watch our LIVE here: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews/live

Leave a Comment