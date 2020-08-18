Victims’ families seek ‘real justice’ from Hariri verdict

A special court is set to deliver its verdict into the 2005 assassination of Lebanese Prime Minister Rafik Hariri, in a car bombing that also killed 21 others. But victims’ families have muted expectations for the findings, which they say has not investigated the real people behind the attack.

