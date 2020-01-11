-
Victims still struggle 10 years after Haiti earthquake
More than 1.5 million people were made homeless when a devastating earthquake hit Haiti in 2010.
A decade on, survivors are still struggling.
Many never saw the benefits of the humanitarian aid that flowed into the country. And they see little chance of that changing.
Al Jazeera’s Teresa Bo has more from the capital, Port-au-Prince.
