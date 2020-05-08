Victory day in Europe: Commemorations to mark anniversary of end of WWII 75 years on

Commemorations are likely to be muted because of the continuing lockdowns. But public holidays have been declared across much of Europe – including for the the first time, in Berlin, as the world remembers the human toll during one of Europe’s deadliest conflicts. Katy Dartford brings us some of the memories of those who survived.

Subscribe to our channel: http://bit.ly/2nhQGgN

Latests news : http://bit.ly/EuronewsTopStories

Follow us on our thematic channels:

NoComment: https://www.youtube.com/c/nocommenttv?sub_confirmation=1

Euronews Living: http://bit.ly/2sMsaDB

Knowledge: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronewsknowledge?sub_confirmation=1:

Follow us on all platforms and on all devices: https://www.euronews.com/follow-us

Euronews is available on YouTube in 12 languages: https://www.youtube.com/user/euronewsnetwork/channels

#Coronavirus #covid19