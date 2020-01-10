-
Video appears to show moment Ukraine plane hit over Iran
Iran is denying accusations that a missile strike hit Ukraine International Airlines on Wednesday.
But Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says his intelligence services have evidence an Iranian surface-to-air missile was responsible.
Video posted by the New York Times newspaper appears to show the moment a missile hit the plane near Tehran’s airport.
The plane came down after Iran launched missiles at military bases in Iraq where US forces were stationed.
Iranian officials are resisting pressure for them to hand over the plane’s black box recorder over to Boeing and says it will conduct an internal investigation.
Tehran says the allegations against them are “psychological warfare” as US-Iran ties remain fraught.
Al Jazeera’s Alan Fisher reports from Washington, DC.
