Video of cabinet meeting puts Brazil’s Bolsonaro under fire
Brazil’s Supreme Court has released a tape which appears to show President Jair Bolsonaro threatening to fire senior police officers and a government minister to protect his family.
Bolsonaro is being investigated for allegedly interfering in the federal police because he wanted to obtain intelligence reports that would help his family.
Bolsonaro’s sons are being investigated for alleged wrongdoing
Al Jazeera’s Lucia Newman reports.
