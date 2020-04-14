Vietnam: ASEAN leaders hold special online COVID-19 summit

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Leaders from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) participated in a special online summit on the COVID-19 outbreak on Tuesday with the meeting chaired from the Vietnamese capital, Hanoi.

Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc acknowledged the effort of all Southeast Asian nations to fight the coronavirus, noting that the service sector, “which accounts for 30 percent of ASEAN’s GDP,” will be particularly heavily impacted by the pandemic.

“It is in these grim hours that the solidarity of the ASEAN community shines like a beacon in the dark,” the prime minister added.

The Sultan of Brunei Hassanal Bolkiah pointed out the need to work together “to ensure the production of goods is unhindered and supply chains remain open and connected,” he said. “This will maintain the flow of essential goods and services as well as keep prices stable and economic activities alive,” he stated.

All the ASEAN member-states have been affected by the coronavirus, with over 920 deaths of those with the virus and more than 20,900 confirmed cases, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University shows.

