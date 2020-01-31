Vigilante groups in Europe: Taking the law into their own hands

This practice of vigilantes came from the United States and has spread to Europe especially in countries in the north. In Scandinavia, The Netherlands, Germany and the UK, vigilante groups number more than three million citizens…

