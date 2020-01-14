-
Villagers don bizarre costumes for 1,400-y-o Vevcani Carnival in North Macedonia
Thousands of people attended the traditional Vevcani Carnival for the celebrations on Saint Basil Day to welcome in the New Year by the Julian calendar in the southwestern North Macedonian village of Vevcani on Sunday.
The festival, which is believed to be 14 centuries old and dates from pagan times, has grown in popularity over the last decade. The local villagers, as well as people from all across the country, were filmed wearing masks and costumes which poke fun at the world around them, religion, social issues and highlight political satire.
The carnival is held every year on on January 14, on the eve of the feast of Saint Basil, which also denotes the beginning of the New Year according to the Julian calendar, observed by the Macedonian Orthodox Church.
