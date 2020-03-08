Violence at Turkey-Greece border like ‘a horror movie’: Migrants

Migrants and refugees trying to cross from Turkey into Greece have described scenes at the border as something out of “a horror movie”.

Thousands of asylum seekers have gathered at Turkey’s western frontier after the country declared its borders open for those hoping to enter Europe.

Al Jazeera’s Natasha Ghoneim reports from the Turkish border city of Edirne.

