Violence in Mexico: President makes fighting crime top priority

Mexico’s president says addressing violent crime remains his top priority.

Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador made the remarks as the government outlined the latest statistics on violence.

The country is on track to set yet another record for violent homicides at the end of this year.

Al Jazeera’s Manuel Rapalo reports from Acapulco, Mexico.

