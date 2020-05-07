-
Violent clashes in Kashmir after Indian forces kill seperatist leader | DW News
Heavy clashes broke out in Kashmir close to a site where Indian security forces killed a top rebel leader and his aide. Riyaz Naikoo was the commander of the biggest separatist group fighting Indian rule. Naikoo was killed during a counterinsurgency operation.Cellphone and mobile internet services were shut down after his death. This sparked anti-India protests, officials and residents said people gathered in Beighpora where the gunfight took place to mourn Naikoo. India has more than 500,000 troops in the disputed region of Jammu and Kashmir. There are fears his Naikoo’s death could spark more unrest.
