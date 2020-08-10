-
Violent protests in Belarus after Lukashenko claims election victory
Protesters and police clashed in major cities in Belarus after the presidential election. A human rights group says one person has been killed. The electoral commission says preliminary results show President Alexander Lukashenko won 80 percent of the vote, despite indications of strong support for opposition challenger Svetlana Tikhanovskaya before the vote. The electoral commission says Tikhanovskaya took just ten percent of the vote.
