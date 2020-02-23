“Viral” Mr Bean impersonator “spreads” positive vibes in coronavirus epicentre Wuhan

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Briton Nigel Dixon or ‘Mr. Pea’ as he is known by millions of his followers on social media, has refused to fly back to the UK and decided to stay in Wuhan to show support for the people locked down in the Chinese city, known as the epicentre of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. Among his talents, Dixon can sing, play the guitar and pull off an impersonation of the much-loved British sitcom character Mr. Bean.

“I’ve decided not to come back home at the moment because the support I can give to the people of China is more important to me right now,” said Nigel while talking to a relative on the phone.

“One night I heard a lot of people shouting out their windows in the community: Come on Wuhan! The scene moved me so much that I felt like I was one of them,” he added.

Mr. Dixon has become an online sensation on Chinese social media with his mini-series called ‘Mr. Pea’ which documents his life under lockdown in Wuhan and encourages people to remain positive and safe during the lockdown.

Dixon had originally travelled to Wuhan on January 2 to see a friend but got stuck following the novel virus outbreak.

The UK Foreign Office reported that 150 Britons, were evacuated by the UK government from Wuhan, the city at the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak earlier on February. More than 76,288 people have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus in China alone, with a further 634 cases declared in over two dozen other countries.

