Virgin Australia airline nears collapse over COVID-19 crisis

The pandemic has forced Australia’s second-largest domestic air carrier into voluntary administration, after the government refused to bail it out.

Thousands of jobs are now at risk.

The airline is pinning its hopes for survival on private investors.

Al Jazeera’s Nicola Gage reports from Sydney.

