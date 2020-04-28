Virtual Madrid Open: ATP & WTA tennis stars take on virtual challenge

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

32 of the world’s leading ATP (Association of Tennis Professionals) and WTA (Women’s Tennis Association) players have taken to compete virtually for what would have been the Madrid Open, due to the COVID-19 outbreak bringing all major sporting events to a halt.

“Well, I think during these hard times every little help is important. I think it’s well deserved to be mentioned and even is deserved to be thanked for in this circumstance, from the everyday citizens to the companies, sports personalities, artists, ” explained Spanish A-list Tennis star Rafael Nadal in footage from Sunday, adding that this online tournament allows them to place their “little grain of sand” during the pandemic.

The tournament has a prize pot of 150,000 euros ($162,000) which is aimed at supporting lower-ranked players whose incomes have dried up during the pandemic.

