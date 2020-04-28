-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Virtual Madrid Open: ATP & WTA tennis stars take on virtual challenge
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
32 of the world’s leading ATP (Association of Tennis Professionals) and WTA (Women’s Tennis Association) players have taken to compete virtually for what would have been the Madrid Open, due to the COVID-19 outbreak bringing all major sporting events to a halt.
“Well, I think during these hard times every little help is important. I think it’s well deserved to be mentioned and even is deserved to be thanked for in this circumstance, from the everyday citizens to the companies, sports personalities, artists, ” explained Spanish A-list Tennis star Rafael Nadal in footage from Sunday, adding that this online tournament allows them to place their “little grain of sand” during the pandemic.
The tournament has a prize pot of 150,000 euros ($162,000) which is aimed at supporting lower-ranked players whose incomes have dried up during the pandemic.
Video ID: 20200428-004
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200428-004
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly