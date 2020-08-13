-
Virtual tours take off globally in times of coronavirus
The coronavirus pandemic has disrupted international travel and tourism.
From immersive tours to sofa safaris, technology and immersive tours are helping some people get as close as they can to the real thing.
Al Jazeera’s Priyanka Gupta reports.
