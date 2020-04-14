-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Virus imperils Amazon deforestation, Brazil’s indigenous tribes
As Brazil decreases environmental protections due to the coronavirus pandemic, data from the National Institute shows that deforestation in the Amazon has increased by over 50 percent, compared with last year.
But as illegal loggers push deeper into the Amazon, it also raises the chance its indigenous communities could catch the disease.
President Jair Bolsonaro has played down the threat the coronavirus poses and encouraged development in the Amazon.
Al Jazeera’s Terasa Bo reports.
– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe
– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/
#Brazil #AmazonDeforestation #AljazeeraEnglish